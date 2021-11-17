Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.65 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.65 ($3.12) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.78 ($3.27).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

