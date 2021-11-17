Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 149.18% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $11,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 185,157 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

