Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Raised by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 308,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,589. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53.

