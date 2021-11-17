Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in October

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTF traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. 23,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,094. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $119.53 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

