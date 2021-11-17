Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

