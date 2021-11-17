Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLT opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

