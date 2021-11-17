Invesco Ltd. Buys 115,843 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $45,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,531,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 130,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

