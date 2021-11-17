Invesco Ltd. Buys 5,947 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.37% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $51,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.49. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

