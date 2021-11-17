Invesco Ltd. Has $44.28 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.58% of BellRing Brands worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

