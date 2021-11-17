Invesco Ltd. Has $46.59 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Atkore worth $46,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

