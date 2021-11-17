Invesco Ltd. Sells 363,912 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,312,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $43,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 36.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

