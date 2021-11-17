Invesco Ltd. Sells 56,905 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $50,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $207.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -215.81 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.