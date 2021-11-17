Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.81. 320,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

