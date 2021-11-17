Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,496. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

