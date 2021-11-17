Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,496. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Investview Company Profile
