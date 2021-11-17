IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

