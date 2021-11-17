IoTeX Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Billion (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $532.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 104.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00365577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

