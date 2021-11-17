Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

