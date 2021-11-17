Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $377.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day moving average of $464.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $370.52 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

