IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $309.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $267.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $268.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

