iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

