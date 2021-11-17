iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,619. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.