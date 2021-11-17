iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,944 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,920 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.