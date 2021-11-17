iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,920 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.