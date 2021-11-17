iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

