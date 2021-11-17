iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the October 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

