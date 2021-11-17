iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.94

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $72.17, with a volume of 155767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

