iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IRBO opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

