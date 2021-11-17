iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 363,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.66 and its 200 day moving average is $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

