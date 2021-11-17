Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The stock has a market cap of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

