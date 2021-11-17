J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.31. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.