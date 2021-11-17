Jack in the Box Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,999 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average volume of 795 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

