Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 547 ($7.15).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

