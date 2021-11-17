Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.96

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.96 and last traded at $146.13, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.42.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.