Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.96

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.96 and last traded at $146.13, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

