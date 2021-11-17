Jamal K. Muashsher Sells 1,527 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VVV opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.51.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
