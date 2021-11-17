Jamal K. Muashsher Sells 1,527 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VVV opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

