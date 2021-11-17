Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jamf were worth $72,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 57.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last 90 days.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

