Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.30. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

