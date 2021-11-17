Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $139.53, but opened at $136.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

