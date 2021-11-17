Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.92 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

