Jerry Salinas Sells 36,580 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CFR stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.