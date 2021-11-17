John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.47.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
