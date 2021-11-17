John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

