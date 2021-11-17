Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 266,243 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,678,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 16.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.