Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 83,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,390. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.