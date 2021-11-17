Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

