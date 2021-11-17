Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CSW Industrials stock opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.81.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
