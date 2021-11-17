Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Sells $15,922,000.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 438,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,698. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

