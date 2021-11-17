JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 136 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

