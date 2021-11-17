JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 294,009.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

NYSE MITT opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

