JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,433 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 2,511.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. IRIDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

