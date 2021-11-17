JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 12,561 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

FLL stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

