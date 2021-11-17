JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 427.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

