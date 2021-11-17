JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $121,000 Position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UNB opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.